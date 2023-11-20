Ministry of Defense: air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian UAV in the Kursk region

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that air defense systems repelled an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), destroying it in the sky over the Kursk region, reports RIA News.

“On the night of November 21, at about 0.30, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the message said.

The department added that the aircraft was shot down over the territory of the Kursk region.

Earlier, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, retired Colonel General Viktor Zavarzin, said that attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Moscow are convulsions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to Zavarzin, such attacks will continue because the resources of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are being reduced. He added that Ukrainian drones are launched under the supervision of the United States and Great Britain.