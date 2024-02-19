MO: mercenaries from Canada and Georgia were in Avdeevka along with Azov fighters

Canadian and Georgian mercenaries took part in the battles for Avdeevka, one of the suburbs of Donetsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, reports TASS.

This information was shared with the Russian military by the captive commander of the Azov company (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). “According to the interrogation of the company commander of the Azov battalion, there were about ten of them, Canadians, and there were also Georgians – these are mercenary troops,” said a soldier of the Russian unit.

Also, according to the stories of the Russian military, “Canadian-made dry rations, unused imported cartridges, ammunition made in the USA and the Czech Republic for 120-mm mortars” were found at Ukrainian positions.

On February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the capture of Avdeevka. After abandoning Avdiivka, Ukrainian forces retreated to positions in the area of ​​the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Lastochkino and Pervomayskoe.