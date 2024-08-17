Defense Ministry: Russian Armed Forces tank crew puts Ukrainian Armed Forces to flight after passing through a minefield

Private Alexander Polukhin and his tank crew forced Ukrainian soldiers to abandon their positions during the liberation of a village in the special operation zone (SVO). This is reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department noted that the crew of Private Alexander Polukhin’s tank passed through a minefield.

“Having broken into the populated area, the tank under the command of Alexander, with fire from the move, inflicted damage on the enemy’s fortified firing points, after which it provided cover for the advance of the assault groups of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” the ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Russian tank crews operating in the Kherson direction in the special operation zone said they were ready to meet Abrams tanks on the battlefield. The driver-mechanic of the T-72B3 with the call sign “Vityaz” added that the crew had practiced direct battles with foreign Abrams and Leopard tanks.