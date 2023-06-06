The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on June 5 in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian military repelled a new attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. The department announced this in its official Telegram-channel.

The department said that after the regrouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they made a new offensive attempt on June 5 in the areas of the settlements of Novodarovka and Levadnoye. They concentrated their efforts on the Vremevsky ledge of the Yuzhnodonets direction. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to move in the direction of the Oktyabrsky state farm and in the Novodonetsk direction.

“As a result of the active and selfless actions of the units of the Vostok grouping of troops, who showed courage and heroism, the enemy was stopped, the tasks were not achieved,” Mnodeforony noted.