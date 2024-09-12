The Ministry of Defense told about Captain Gorokhovsky, whose company established communications under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A company of signalmen under the command of Captain Ivan Gorokhovsky set up communications under artillery fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by TASS with reference to the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

According to the department, the company provided communications between the forward positions of Russian forces and the command.

“Despite the threat to his life, Ivan, together with his subordinate personnel, continued to set up the communications equipment,” the ministry emphasized.

Earlier, retired captain first rank, military expert Vasily Dandykin said that hypersonic missiles can be called the most effective weapons of Russia in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Russian drones and air defense systems play a separate role in the confrontation, he noted.