The Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with the Akhmat special forces as part of the order on volunteers

The Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Akhmat special forces detachment signed the first contract defining the activities of volunteer units in the NVO zone. About it reported in the department’s Telegram channel.

The signing took place after the order of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the organization of the service of volunteer units.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the contract was signed by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces), Colonel General Alexei Kim and Director of the Russian Special Forces University Adam Dashaev.

According to Kim, today many units, volunteer detachments and other military formations are taking part in the special operation zone together with units (RF Armed Forces). To increase their effectiveness, this order was issued, which determines the procedure for the performance of all volunteer detachments.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov said that two new regiments of the Ministry of Defense “Akhmat-Russia” and “Akhmat-Chechnya” were formed in Chechnya, which will soon go to the zone of a special military operation in Ukraine. The head of the republic also said that at the moment the 78th motorized special-purpose regiment “North-Akhmat” is taking part in hostilities in the Maryinsky direction.