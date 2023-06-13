The next signing of contracts between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the commanders of the volunteer corps took place on Tuesday, June 13. According to the representative of the department, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev, three brigades and four detachments signed contracts for combat missions.

“I am sure that within the next week all formations and other formations that are part of the volunteer corps will sign this contract,” Vladimir Alekseev emphasized after signing the contracts.

This document regulates not only the activities of volunteers, but also applies to members of their families who can receive social protection and support measures established by the state.

“This is an indicator for us, the state and the Ministry of Defense have noticed us, they respect and appreciate us. We fulfill all the tasks assigned to us, and for us this is very important and significant, ”said the commander of the volunteer detachment with the call sign Yaschik.

The day before, the Ministry of Defense and the Akhmat volunteer detachment signed the first such contract. Colonel-General Alexei Kim, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, and Adam Dashaev, Director of the Russian Special Forces University, signed the document.

Earlier, on June 10, Shoigu signed an order that will determine the procedure for organizing the service activities of volunteer organizations, give them the necessary legal status for social protection and support measures established by the state. Contracts must be signed before July 1 of the current year.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.