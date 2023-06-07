The Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of T-80BV tanks in the Kupyansk direction

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of the combat work of the crews of T-80BV tanks of the Western Military District in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The footage was posted by the agency RIA News.

It is specified that the vehicles shown in the video are at the forefront in the Kupyansk direction. Tanks provide fire support to motorized rifle units and ensure the offensive.

On June 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed on video the destruction of foreign armored vehicles, including Leopard tanks. The footage released to the media shows the enemy’s equipment moving across the field, the process of aiming at the target and the strike itself.

On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that over the three days of hostilities in all directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) lost 52 tanks and 207 armored fighting vehicles.