In the Orenburg region, on the eve of Rocket Forces Day, work was completed to re-equip the Yasnensky formation of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation with the Avangard missile system. On December 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense presented a video of how this happens.

An intercontinental ballistic missile is loaded into a silo launcher using a special transport and loading unit. The most complex technological operations last several hours.

The infrastructure of the position area is ready for the deployment of the next missile regiment on combat duty, including facilities for preparing duty shifts, combat duty and personnel rest.

As the ministry clarified, the Avangard missile system with a hypersonic unit will effectively complement the weapons systems of the Strategic Missile Forces, and will also expand the capabilities of the missile force group.

The day before, Izvestia showed how at the Bologovsky formation of the Strategic Missile Forces in the Tver region, a ceremony was held for the next missile regiment, re-equipped with the Yars mobile ground missile system, to go on combat duty.

In October, another regiment with the Avangard silo-based missile system went on combat duty in the Orenburg region.