Russian Defense Ministry Shows Angara-1.2 Launch on Video

The moment of the launch of the Angara-1.2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region was shown on video. The corresponding video was published by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

The recording shows the transport of the launch vehicle to the launch pad and the moment of the rocket launch.

The rocket with military satellites was launched on September 17 at 10:00 Moscow time. The launch was carried out by a combat crew of the space troops of the Aerospace Forces. The launch of Angara and the launch of the spacecraft into the calculated orbit took place in the normal mode.

The satellites were launched into their target orbits at the estimated time and accepted for control by the ground-based means of the space forces. Stable communication with the spacecraft was established and is maintained.

In total, the light Angara-1.2 was launched four times. The first launch of the carrier took place in 2014.