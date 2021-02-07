The Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of flights of Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers as part of tactical flight exercises in the Amur Region. Video posted on Youtube-channel department.

“The pilots carried out aerial patrols in a given area, flights en route in adverse weather conditions,” reads a commentary to the video with a bomber from the nuclear triad.

In December 2019, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko said that the promising long-range aviation complex (PAK DA), designed to perform the tasks of long-range aircraft Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3, will enter service with the Aerospace Forces ( VKS) of the country until the end of 2027.