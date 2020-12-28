For the first time, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the Orion drone in a shock version. Calendar for 2021 with samples of modern Russian weapons published on website departments.

In particular, the picture shows a version of the drone, created as part of the development work “Pacer”, in desert camouflage and suspended KAB-20 corrected bombs. As noted by the Zvezda TV channel, the shells weigh 21 kilograms, the high-explosive fragmentation warhead weighs seven kilograms. In addition, they are equipped with satellite and laser homing systems and are designed to defeat lightly armored vehicles and enemy personnel.

In addition to Orion, the calendar also shows photos of the fifth generation Su-57 fighter, the Okhotnik heavy attack drone and other modern military equipment.

Orion is the first Russian unmanned aerial vehicle of the MALE class (long-duration medium-altitude vehicle). In the global market, its competitors are the American Predator, the Israeli Heron, and a number of Chinese systems.