Russian Ministry of Defense: ACS “Acacia” destroyed armored vehicles and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Crews of a self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) destroyed armored vehicles and fortified positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Telegram-channel.

The agency has released a video of the gun in action. It is specified that the battery of the Western Military District struck from closed firing positions at the strongholds, equipment and ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense noted that the defeat of targets was controlled by intelligence officers using drones.

It also became known that the Russian military thwarted an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Klescheevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Vadim Astafyev, head of the press center of the Yug group, said that the bulk of the attackers were destroyed, and two soldiers were taken prisoner.