Formations and military units of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) of the Russian Federation are eliminating personnel, watercraft and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using Lancet loitering ammunition and FPV drones. How the combat work of Russian military personnel in the special operation zone is going was shown by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Saturday, December 2.

Near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), with the help of FPV drones, two observation posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were discovered, located in the houses of one of the settlements in the region, as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in a forest plantation.

The drone crews, having carefully planned their actions, hit the enemy with a massive strike from several vehicles, destroying two strong points or more squads of Ukrainian militants.

Meanwhile, in the Kherson region, reconnaissance discovered enemy watercraft on the right bank of the Dnieper, with the help of which the enemy tried to cross to the left bank. To destroy them, crews of unmanned aircraft of the “winged infantry” used Lancet loitering supplies.

Professionally operating the Lancets, Russian military personnel were able to eliminate all targets, including several motor boats, a truck, and a significant number of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

On November 28, within 24 hours, the Russian military struck a center for the training and use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and an aviation fuel storage facility. Also, the forces of operational-tactical and army aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery hit three radar stations (radars) for detecting and tracking air targets, as well as manpower and military equipment in 103 regions, the defense department added.

At the same time, it was reported that the Russian group “South” occupied more advantageous lines and positions in the Artemovsk area. The Ministry of Defense added that Russian troops successfully repelled three attacks and defeated the personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Chasov Yar, Kleshcheevka and Georgievka of the DPR.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.