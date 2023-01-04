The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with precision-guided munitions

The Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia showed footage of the destruction of armored vehicles and strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with new-generation precision-guided munitions. Video published in the official Telegramdepartmental channel.

The footage shows that both the stronghold and armored vehicles are destroyed with one shot.

“The precision-guided munitions used have high efficiency and precision precision,” the Defense Ministry said. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense did not specify which shells were used to strike enemy targets.

Earlier, the defense department showed a video of a mortar crew consisting of mobilized military personnel in the zone of the special operation.