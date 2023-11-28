Military personnel of the engineering and sapper units of the West group of forces continue to clear settlements in the Kupyansk direction from unexploded ordnance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). A video of their combat work on Wednesday, November 29, was shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The found ammunition is being destroyed. There’s a tank mine here. It is destroyed by an overhead charge. This is a TNT bomb,” says a sapper with the call sign Frenchman.

He explains that when his comrade pulls the ring, the fire cord is triggered, and this gives a margin of time in order to move away from the explosion. At the same time, as the senior demining team with the call sign Rambo notes, sappers never run, they only walk.

Thus, military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces continue to help local residents of settlements liberated during a special operation in Ukraine in clearing their household plots of explosive objects left behind by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On November 22, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan showed how the Russian military is clearing mines in the DPR using the DST-Ural complex. The DST-Ural complex is robotic and is controlled using a special remote control, which allows you to control the machine even from a shelter.

Earlier, on November 14, sappers told Izvestia about the demining of settlements in the DPR. It was then reported that, at the request of the heads of municipal administrations and the decision of the detachment commander, work was organized to inspect and clear the territories for their subsequent improvement. Explosive objects discovered by sappers are taken to safe places and destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

