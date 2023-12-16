Electronic warfare crews “Moscow-1” of the group of troops “West” perform tasks of conducting electronic reconnaissance, controlling radio jamming equipment and electronic suppression of assets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction of the Northern Military District. On December 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the combat performance of the crew.

The units monitor the skies over populated areas in the Northwestern Military District zone around the clock. The Moscow-1 ground-based electronic warfare system deploys to a position within a few minutes and picks up all movements in the sky.

This complex is designed for conducting electronic reconnaissance, controlling radio jamming equipment and electronic suppression of enemy systems, the Ministry of Defense noted.

“This is an electronic intelligence station, not a radar station. It does not emit anything, it only receives signals. It is very difficult for the enemy to figure it out. It receives signals from radio sources and determines their parameters. Using these parameters, you can determine which plane or helicopter is flying. Then we transmit these parameters to the command post, where decisions are made on the future fate of the object,” said the station chief with the call sign Coconut.

“Moscow-1” is a complex of automation equipment for electronic warfare units and units. It operates in a wide range of waves, with a 360-degree view, it is able to recognize radiation from aircraft and cruise missiles at a distance of hundreds of kilometers, and operates effectively at extremely low and high temperatures.

Such a machine provides reliable protection of an area of ​​500 thousand square meters. km. At the same time, the system can simultaneously set tasks for nine controlled electronic warfare systems and air defense systems. The complex has no analogues abroad.

The sharp-sighted locators of “Moscow-1” in the Kupyansk direction see that it is flying even over the territory of Europe. The complex is highly intelligent: it takes bearings of enemy aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles, immediately determines which model and ranks targets by importance and danger. In a massive attack, he will indicate what to shoot down first.

“A Su-27 was spotted in the designated sector. We knew that our guys were not supposed to work in this sector and immediately did so, reported to the command post, and our guys shot down the plane. And this saved not only the lives of our guys, but also, possibly, civilians,” shared the station operator with the call sign Strela.

December 16 was the Day of the Formation of the First Electronic Warfare (EW) Units and Units.

On November 23, The Economist magazine wrote that the Russian armed forces have a clear superiority in electronic warfare (EW) and even shoot down NATO missiles in the special operation zone. In addition, Russian electronic warfare systems disable the guidance systems of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) or jam their radio communications with operators, the publication noted.

Earlier, on October 21, military expert Vasily Dandykin said in a conversation with Izvestia that Russian air defense systems (air defense) and electronic warfare systems have already found the key to ATACMS missiles, since they have repeatedly shot them down. At the same time, The Spectator magazine wrote that Russian troops were able to intercept most of the long-range ATACMS missiles supplied to Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

