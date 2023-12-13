Crews of the portable anti-tank missile system (ATGM) “Fagot” of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation destroyed the firing point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at a distance of about 2 km in the Artemovsk direction. Footage of the crews' combat work was published on December 14 by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The reconnaissance unit of the 200th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Northern Fleet, near the line of combat contact, identified a protected firing point and shelters for Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, which did not allow the assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces to continue moving.

The coordinates of the enemy target identified by reconnaissance were transferred to the crew of the Fagot ATGM, which destroyed the firing point from a distance of about 2 km.

The work of the ATGM crews was covered in crossfire by the crews of the ZS-23 anti-aircraft gun and the Kord heavy machine gun, which did not allow the Ukrainian military to return fire on Russian positions. As a result of coordinated work, the safe movement of the ATGM crew to a new position was ensured.

Earlier, on December 13, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian workshops for assembling and repairing UAVs. Over the past 24 hours, air defense systems intercepted two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

In total, since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 550 aircraft, 257 helicopters, 9.6 thousand drones, 442 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as more than 14 thousand tanks and other armored combat vehicles have been destroyed. Also, 1,188 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 7,322 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 16,263 units of special military vehicles were eliminated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.