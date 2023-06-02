The Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of an enemy aircraft by the Russian Su-35

A video appeared showing the destruction of an enemy aircraft by a Russian Su-35 fighter. The corresponding video is published in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

“In the course of carrying out combat missions, the crews of multi-role fighters practiced patrolling in a given area and covering the actions of bomber and attack aircraft,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

During one of the sorties, the fighter crew discovered an enemy aircraft. Fragments of aerial combat filmed from the cockpit. They show how the pilot detects the target and begins to fire at it.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian air defense systems (ADS) shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near the village of Zolotaya Balka, Kherson region.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).