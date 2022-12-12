On December 12, the Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the combat work of the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK), which strike at the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian troops.

The video shows how the Iskander crew removed the camouflage net from the launcher. After that, the installation arrives at the firing position. With pneumatic jacks, it is leveled strictly in a horizontal plane.

A pinpoint strike was carried out by a cruise missile at a target several hundred kilometers from the location of the gun crew. Several minutes passed from the moment the order was received to the actual launch of the rocket.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the arsenal of the operational-tactical complex also includes ballistic missiles. They are used for large area targets, transport hubs, accumulations of manpower and equipment.

“Each machine is loaded with different products. Depending on what task, we work with that machine. Accordingly, we use that rocket. Calculations are well-coordinated, understanding without words, we perform tasks perfectly, ”said the commander of the calculation of the launcher.

Earlier, on December 9, employees of the Central Military District (TsVO) of the Russian army used the tactics of a nomadic gun. Soldiers of self-propelled guns “Msta-SM2” after the launch of the projectile promptly perform anti-fire maneuver, after which they move to the next position and prepare for the next attack.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.