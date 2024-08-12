Stryker armored vehicle hit by Lancet munition near Kursk caught on video

The Russian Defense Ministry showed a video of how a Lancet munition destroyed an armored vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. The recording was obtained by Lenta.ru.

The video shows footage from a drone, showing a Ukrainian military vehicle driving along an asphalt road. At one point, Russian soldiers take aim and strike at Ukrainian equipment. After that, the vehicle stops and smoke rises.

It is claimed that this is a U.S.-made Stryker wheeled combat armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was identified by a reconnaissance unit of the North group of forces.

Earlier, in the Kursk region, a Russian Lancet drone hit a Ukrainian Armed Forces radar station, which was spotted in one of the border forests. The incident was captured on video.

On August 12, the Russian Defense Ministry also disclosed data on the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this direction. Over the past 24 hours, as noted, the Ukrainian troops lost up to 260 fighters. During the entire period of fighting near Kursk, starting from August 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 1,610 soldiers. The fighting on the territory of the Russian region continues.