Russian military destroys Grad MLRS in border area of ​​Kursk region

Russian military destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​Kursk Oblast. Footage of the destruction of enemy equipment showed The Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

“During reconnaissance activities, servicemen detected the movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Grad MLRS in the border area of ​​the Kursk Region. As a result of a precise strike by artillery from the Sever group of forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Grad MLRS combat vehicle was destroyed,” the department reported.

Earlier, Russian troops attacked the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Slavyansk. According to the resistance coordinator, the Russian army attacked at 17.10 Moscow time. It was accompanied by a powerful explosion.