The Russian Ministry of Defense on Sunday, October 29, published footage of the destruction of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the Russian military in the Berestovoe area.

In the recording you can see how the artillery of the Southern Group of Forces with precise strikes destroys strongholds, shelters and assault groups of Ukrainian militants camouflaged in plantings.

Earlier that day, the head of the press center of the “South” group, Vadim Astafiev, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 150 soldiers and a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle as a result of strikes by Russian troops. He noted that in the Donetsk direction, the forces of the “South” group repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As Astafiev pointed out, the group, using countermeasures, also destroyed 14 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the areas of Vesyoly and Sporny, as well as eight HIMARS MLRS shells.

Before this, on October 27, Astafiev said that Russian military personnel of the Southern Group of Forces intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk direction. Also, the group’s units, with the help of aviation, artillery and flamethrowers, repelled an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups in the Bogdanovka area.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

