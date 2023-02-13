The crews of the T-90M “Proryv” tanks of the Southern Military District carry out the tasks of destroying firing points, fortified positions and armored vehicles of Ukrainian militants. The footage of the work of the military was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Monday, January 13.

Tankers direct fire from closed positions suppress the firing points of the militants, despite the use of anti-tank weapons, and also provide powerful fire support to the assault infantry. With the help of drones, reconnaissance and fire adjustment are carried out.

The commander of a tank platoon with the call sign “Alder” said that the vehicle is quite efficient compared to previous versions, more secure and reliable. Along with the increase in mass, the protection of its degree has increased; among the pluses, the vehicle’s cross-country ability is also listed.

Earlier, on January 30, Izvestia war correspondent Valentin Trushnin, after talking with Russian soldiers on the front line, said that the latest T-90 tank is capable of destroying a fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with one blow. The military said that the T-90M “Breakthrough” is equipped with a protection system, which, among other things, captures laser irradiation and sends a signal to the headset if they aim at the car.

On February 8, Izvestia war correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan showed the work of the T-90 tank. According to the fighters, the T-90 tank is turning around very quickly. In urban battles, the car showed itself very well.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.