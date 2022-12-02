The Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday, December 2, publishes footage of the combat work of mortar crews of 120-millimeter mortars 2B11 units of the Southern Military District.

It is noted that firing points, lightly armored vehicles and positions of Ukrainian militants are being destroyed by mortar fire, as well as a fight against snipers.

According to the defense department, the targets for the work of mortar crews are determined by scouts who adjust the fire from the air using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It is specified that this allows you to effectively hit enemy forces at a distance of more than 7 km.

On November 22, the department published footage of the combat work of 2B14 “Tray” 82-mm mortars as part of a special operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, on November 8, the Ministry of Defense showed the combat use of 82-mm mortars 2B14 “Tray”. It was also noted that in order to successfully complete the assigned tasks, mortar crews work together with reconnaissance and unmanned aerial vehicle operators.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.