Russian MoD showed footage of Lancet strike on Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in Kursk region

The Russian Defense Ministry has shown footage of the strike and destruction of an armored personnel carrier (APC) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. The corresponding video was obtained by Lenta.ru.

“Aerial reconnaissance from one of the units of the North group of troops discovered a camouflaged Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel carrier in the area of ​​a forest plantation in the border region of the Kursk region,” the press service said in a statement.

The footage taken from above shows an armored personnel carrier standing in a forest belt. At one point, a Lancet loitering munition flies at it, after which the equipment explodes.

On the same day, the Defense Ministry showed footage of the moment when supersonic Su-34 fighter-bombers struck Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the Kursk Region. The enemy’s armored vehicles were also attacked, the ministry added.

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. The authorities know nothing about the fate of the people who are in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, except that there are about two thousand of them.