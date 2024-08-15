The Ministry of Defense showed a video of a Lancet strike on a Ukrainian Shield armored vehicle near Kursk

The Russian Defense Ministry has shown a video of a strike by a Lancet loitering munition on an Italian Shield armored vehicle used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region. The recording was obtained by Lenta.ru.

The objective control footage from the camera mounted on the munition shows it flying quickly towards an armored vehicle with a white triangle on its body. Then, footage from another angle shows the strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment, after which the Shield catches fire.

As the department specified, the combat armored vehicle was discovered by a reconnaissance unit of the North military group.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense provided a video of the attack of a Ka-52 Alligator helicopter on Ukrainian military personnel and equipment near Kursk. The recording shows the crew launching air-to-air missiles, including Vikhr guided missiles, at targets identified by intelligence.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the latest official data as of August 12, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.