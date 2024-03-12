On March 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense published footage from the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region, where Russian military personnel stopped a breakthrough by Ukrainian saboteurs earlier that day.

The commander of the parachute company said that the enemy's manpower was inflicted the maximum defeat, and therefore he was forced to retreat.

“He was forced to retreat, in fact, he did not even enter the village, and at the very border he was stopped by artillery fire and small arms. The fighters met this battle courageously and repelled the attack without losses,” he noted.

Nowadays, peaceful life continues in the village. Shops, government agencies and public transport operate without any restrictions. According to local residents, the streets of the village are calm.

The news is being updated