The Russian Ministry of Defense showed the work of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) during a special operation in Ukraine. The video was published on October 23 in the Telegram channel of the Russian military department.

The footage shows combat sorties of attack aircraft and their work as a pair in delivering missile strikes on military facilities and equipment of Ukrainian militant units. Missile launches were carried out from low altitudes.

Su-25s destroyed camouflaged fortified positions and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

After the sorties, the engineering and technical staff completed the tasks of servicing the aircraft. They prepared the equipment for a second sortie.

On October 22, the Ministry of Defense reported that the crew of the Su-30SM multipurpose fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft. Fighter flights were carried out with suspended missiles of various classes.

On October 6, footage was shown of the work of the crews of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, which launched rocket air strikes on military facilities and equipment of Ukrainian militants.

On September 22, the Rostec state corporation shared that the Aerospace Forces will soon receive a new batch of Su-57 fighters, the pace of aircraft production will be increased.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

