On June 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense published video footage of the destruction of tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by strike drones in the Zaporozhye direction in the zone of the special military operation.

As follows from the footage, a drone with ammunition at high speed is approaching the target. After the implemented attack, the enemy tank caught fire, this is confirmed by shooting from another drone.

“Tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, moving forward under the cover of a forest belt, were identified by Russian UAV operators and destroyed by attack drones,” the Russian military department described what was happening on the footage.

In early June, Izvestia war correspondent Valentin Trushnin showed how Russian kamikaze drones hit enemy positions. From the footage it follows that the aircraft destroy the dugouts of Ukrainian nationalists, fly into the windows and eliminate the positions of the militants.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.