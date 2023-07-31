The Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction of the observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kupyansk

The Russian army destroyed an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. The corresponding video was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The calculation of a portable anti-tank complex with a guided missile hit the observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result, it was possible to hit the personnel and destroy the point itself.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense published a video of the destruction of the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Ka-52 Alligator helicopter. Its crew identified an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and struck with a guided missile.