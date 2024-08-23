The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the strike of the Lancet munition on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The Russian Defense Ministry has shown footage of an attack on Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and an armored personnel carrier in the border area of ​​Kursk Oblast. Lenta.ru has the video recording.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ armored personnel carrier was discovered by aerial reconnaissance from a unit of the “North” group of forces. The target was hit as a result of a direct hit from a “Lancet” loitering munition.

“In real time, objective monitoring equipment recorded the detonation of ammunition followed by a strong fire in the enemy’s armored personnel carrier,” the defense department reported.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense showed footage of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber striking a concentration of Ukrainian soldiers and military equipment in the Kursk region.

According to the latest data, after more than two weeks of fighting in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost 5,137 servicemen. In addition, the enemy, in particular, lost 69 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles and 34 artillery pieces.