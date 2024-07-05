The Ministry of Defense has published a map of military operations in the SVO zone for the week from June 29 to July 5

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has shown a map of military actions in the special operation zone with settlements taken under control. A video with maps was published in Telegram– the channel of the defense department.

The footage posted by the Ministry of Defense shows the marked villages of Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkiv region, as well as the villages of Spornoye, Shumy, Novoaleksandrovka and Novopokrovskoe in the Donetsk People’s Republic. All settlements were taken under control during the week from June 29 to July 5.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost up to 13.5 thousand servicemen and dozens of military equipment units in a week. In total, since the beginning of the special operation, Russian troops have managed to destroy 626 aircraft, 277 helicopters, 537 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 16,506 tanks and other armored combat vehicles of the AFU.

As military correspondent Alexander Kots stated, the transition of the villages of Novopokrovskoe and Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkov region under the control of the Russian Armed Forces will allow the Russian military to improve the situation at the front.