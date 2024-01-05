Crews of anti-tank missile systems (ATGMs) “Fagot” and “Kornet” of Kostroma paratroopers destroy the positions of Ukrainian nationalists near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). The press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense shared footage of the successful combat work of Russian military personnel on Friday, January 5.

The recording shows numerous defeats of groups of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using anti-tank systems. Objective control was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier, on January 3, the commander of the special forces group of the “South” group of troops with the call sign Alf pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants were showing uncertainty in combat positions due to a lack of Soviet-style ammunition on the front sector near Artemovsk.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crew of the Msta-B howitzer of the Southern Group of Forces destroyed a militant mortar near Artemovsk. The crew of the 152-mm howitzer “Msta-B” of the Southern Military District, as part of counter-battery warfare, destroyed with a direct hit the crew of a 120-mm mortar of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which took a position in a forest belt near a populated area.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

