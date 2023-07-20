The Ministry of Defense announced that it welcomed the girls of the country, inviting them to join it as a pilot candidate at the Khalifa bin Zayed Air College and a candidate at Zayed Military University 2023-2024.

She pointed out that the benefits that female enrollees receive are a monthly salary during the study period, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Sciences recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education for a pilot candidate, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Security and Defense for a Zayed Military University candidate, providing housing and health care.

And she indicated, through her official account on social networking sites, the conditions for joining that she be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, that the age is not less than 18 years, that the height is not less than 165 cm, that she has obtained the ems in the English language with a score of 1250, that she had obtained the evenings in mathematics with a score of 900, that she had obtained 85% or higher in the high school for pilot candidates and candidates at Zayed Military University, passing the prescribed medical examination for pilot candidates and candidates at the University Zayed military, to be of good conduct and behavior and not convicted of any crime against honor and honesty, not to have been expelled from military service for any reason whatsoever with regard to the candidate or those whose service in the armed forces has ended, to pass the personal interview, with the approval of the father or his representative.

She indicated that the required documents are: a certified copy of the academic certificate, colored photos, a copy of the passport with the original, a copy of the birth certificate, and the certificate of the evening test in English and mathematics.

Five places for registration were identified, which are the Abu Dhabi Recruitment Division (Al Nahyan Camp), the Al Dhafra Region Recruitment Division (Liwa Base), the Al Ain Recruitment Division (Al Ain Camp), the Sharjah Recruitment Division (Al Rahmaniyah Region), the Manama Recruitment Division (Manama Camp), and working hours are from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until two in the afternoon.