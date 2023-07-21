The Ministry of Defense invited the girls of the country to join it as a pilot candidate at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, and as a candidate at Zayed Military University 2023-2024.

She indicated that the benefits that female enrollees receive are: a monthly salary during the study period, a bachelor’s degree in aviation science recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education for a pilot candidate, and a bachelor’s degree in security and defense for a Zayed Military University candidate, in addition to housing and health care.

And she indicated, through her official account on social networking sites, the conditions for joining, the most prominent of which is that the applicant be a citizen of the UAE, that she is not less than 18 years old, and that her height is not less than 165 cm, and that she has obtained the “EMSAT” in the English language with a score of 1250, and that she has obtained the “EMSAT”

» in Mathematics with a score of 900, and to have obtained 85% or higher in the high school for pilot candidates and candidates at Zayed Military University, and to pass the medical examination prescribed for pilot candidates and candidates at Zayed Military University, and to be of good conduct and conduct, and not convicted of any crime against honor and honesty, and not to have been expelled from military service for any reason for any reason for the candidate or for those whose service in the armed forces has ended, and to pass the personal interview, and with the approval of the father or his representative.

And she indicated that the required documents are: a certified copy of the educational certificate, colored personal photos, a copy of the passport with the original, a copy of the birth certificate and the “EMSAT” test certificate in English and mathematics.

Five places for registration have been identified: Abu Dhabi Recruitment Division (Al Nahyan Camp), Al Dhafra Region Recruitment Section (Liwa Base), Al Ain Recruitment Section (Al Ain Camp), Sharjah Recruitment Division (Al Rahmaniyah District), Manama Recruitment Section (Manama Camp), and working hours are from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until two in the afternoon.