Moscow Region: in a week, troops repelled four attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the South Donetsk direction

Over the past week, Russian troops repelled four attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the southern Donetsk direction, the Ministry of Defense told reporters.

The total losses of the Ukrainian side in this direction amounted to over 1,230 military personnel, 24 armored vehicles, 37 vehicles and 17 field artillery pieces, the defense department disclosed.

In addition, over the course of a week, Russian troops carried out six group strikes on Ukrainian territory using high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier, former US CIA analyst Larry Johnson accused Washington of giving false information about the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive. He also noted that Washington does not understand Moscow’s defensive tactics.