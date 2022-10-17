Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: Russian troops destroyed 160 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops defeated the manpower and military equipment of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Peschanoe, Ivanovka and Berestovoye of the Kharkiv region. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

As a result, about 160 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.