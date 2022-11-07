The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the losses of the marines of the 155th brigade do not exceed 1% of the combat strength

The losses of the marines of the 155th brigade in the battles near Pavlovka, Donetsk region, do not exceed one percent of the combat strength. This was stated in the Ministry of Defense of Russia, reports RIA News.

The department revealed that seven percent of the Marines of the 155th brigade were wounded. At the same time, a significant part of the soldiers have already returned to duty. It was possible to avoid serious losses due to the competent actions of the commanders.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that units of the 155th Marine Brigade have been conducting effective offensive operations in the Uludar direction for more than 10 days and have advanced to a depth of up to five kilometers.

Prior to this, the governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako confirmed the losses in the 155th brigade of marines near Pavlovka. He noted that there are losses in the ranks of the fighters, but they are greatly exaggerated.

On November 7, information appeared on social networks that the marines of the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet had recorded an appeal to the seaside governor Kozhemyako. The appeal spoke of heavy losses in the battles in the Pavlovka region in the DPR. In this regard, the marines asked the head of Primorye to contact the Russian Ministry of Defense and sort out the situation.

On March 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the honorary title “Guards” on the 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade.