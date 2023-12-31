MO: The Russian Armed Forces struck back after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Belgorod

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the response to the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to the military department, decision-making centers and military facilities in Kharkov were hit. The Russian army also destroyed representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were directly involved in planning the terrorist attack in Belgorod.

Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were in the former Kharkov Palace Hotel

The Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army carried out a precision missile strike on the former Kharkov Palace hotel complex. As a result, representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who participated in planning the terrorist attack on Russian territory, were killed. It is reported that there were up to two hundred foreign mercenaries there who wanted to be involved in carrying out terrorist raids in Russia.

The Ministry of Defense also reported a strike on a branch of the national space control center in the Khmelnitsky region: the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the department, uses it for reconnaissance. Fuel bases in Kharkov and Zaporozhye, which supplied Ukrainian troops, were also destroyed.

Kharkiv. Photo: Yan Dobronosov / Reuters

In addition, missile strikes were carried out on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and foreign mercenaries, as well as on sites where military equipment and artillery systems were parked in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

It is reported that as a result of the strike by the Russian army, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered significant losses. The Ministry of Defense added that the Russian Armed Forces only attack military targets and infrastructure directly related to them.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire MLRS

The Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire MLRS.

“Today, the Kiev regime attempted an indiscriminate combined strike on the city of Belgorod with two Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition, as well as Czech-made Vampire MLRS rockets,” the message said. It was specified that the missiles and most of the shells were intercepted, but several shells and missile fragments hit Belgorod.

Related materials:

Later it became known that the shelling of Belgorod was carried out almost from the very border of the Kharkov and Belgorod regions, after which the Ukrainian Armed Forces promptly left their positions. It was noted that the number of victims of the shelling could have been higher if Russian air defense forces had not shot down some of the missiles.

In connection with the shelling, a criminal case has been opened under four articles, including Article 205 “Terrorist attack”. Employees of the central office of the Investigative Committee were sent to the city to conduct an investigation.