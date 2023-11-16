EDGE, one of the world’s leading defense and advanced technology groups, today announced its first major order from the Ministry of Defense, which includes 100 REACH-S drones, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow.

This is the first order of its kind to supply the Ministry of Defense with fixed-wing drones manufactured in the United Arab Emirates.

Advanced Concepts, a subsidiary of the EDGE Group specialized in the design and development of innovative technology, is responsible for developing the “REACH-S” aircraft in line with the requirements of the end user. While the “ADASI” company, also affiliated with the group, supervises the production and delivery of the product to the Ministry of Defense.

Saeed Al Mansouri, Senior Vice President of Advanced Concepts, said: “The development of ‘REACH-S’, which is considered the first locally manufactured, high-endurance, medium-altitude UAV, is an important achievement for the Edge Group. Thanks to the dedication of the Advanced Concepts team, we have completed “The flight tests were successful, in addition to the launch of weapons for the ‘REACH-S’ aircraft, and we are currently preparing to conduct a high-endurance flight test.”

For his part, Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, said: “This important order reflects our extensive experience in the aviation sector and our continued investment in autonomous systems that meet the requirements of the Ministry of Defense. The cooperation with Advanced Concepts also demonstrates what synergy between the group’s companies can achieve.” Edge of enhanced benefits experienced by the end user.”

‘REACH-S’ also provides the Ministry of Defense with highly sophisticated capabilities related to the ability to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations around the clock.

The aircraft has the ability to take off and land autonomously, and can fly up to 200 kilometres, making it ideal for border security and long-range operations.

Attendees of the Dubai Airshow can visit the EDGE Group and its portfolio of companies at Pavilion No. 520 in the main hall and External Pavilion No. 9 in Dubai World Central until November 17.