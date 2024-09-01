Defense Ministry: Air Defense Forces Thwarted Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Attempt to Attack Kursk Region with UAVs

The Ministry of Defense reported that an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using drones on the Kursk region had been thwarted. The department reported this in its Telegram-channel.

“At around 15:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the defense department’s statement said.

It is noted that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over the territory of the Kursk region by air defense (AD) systems on duty.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin said that Russia had already begun to respond to Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk region. The correspondent drew attention to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised the Kyiv authorities a worthy response to the operation in the region. Against this background, Zarubin asked Peskov when it would become clear what exactly the country’s leadership would respond to the attack.