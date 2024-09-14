Defense Ministry: Air Defense Forces Shot Down Three ATACMS Missiles and Three Hammer Bombs in 24 Hours

Over the course of 24 hours, the Air Defense Forces (AD) shot down American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and French Hammer guided air bombs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram-channel.

It is specified that three ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three Hammer guided aerial bombs and 53 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down.

Earlier it became known that on the night of September 14, Russian air defense forces shot down 19 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over Russian territory. 10 drones were hit over the territory of the Kursk region, and another nine over the territory of the Belgorod region.