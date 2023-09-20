Ministry of Defense: The Russian Armed Forces destroyed Azov attack aircraft in the Krasnoliman direction

Units of the Russian group of troops “Center” destroyed a significant number of attack aircraft of the special brigade “Azov” (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the Krasnolimansk direction, About this RIA News said the head of the group’s press center, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Savchuk.

He clarified that enemy losses in this direction from air and artillery strikes amounted to up to 50 people. Military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was also destroyed.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrei Marochko, said that tension was growing in the Ukrainian Armed Forces between the Ukrainian military and Azov fighters. According to his information, during the next unsuccessful assault, the Azovites suffered heavy losses due to the inaction of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After the battle, Azov fighters arrived at the field headquarters to clarify the situation, but those with whom the offensive operation was discussed were withdrawn on rotation, and the new arrivals did not know about the actions of the military personnel. As a result, Azov residents promised to punish the perpetrators if a similar incident were repeated, he added.