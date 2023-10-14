Russian Defense Ministry: “Western” group of troops repelled 7 attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction

Units of the “Western” group of Russian troops, with the support of aviation and artillery, repelled seven attacks by assault groups of the 14th, 32nd, 115th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovka, Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov region of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense added that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) was also eliminated in the area of ​​the village of Liman Pervy in the Kharkov region.

As the department clarified, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces per day amounted to 215 military personnel. Ukrainian troops also lost a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks and a Polish Krab self-propelled artillery mount.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnolimansk direction near the village of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.