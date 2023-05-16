Defense Ministry: Russian air defense systems intercepted seven Storm Shadow cruise missiles

Russian air defense (AD) systems intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

In addition, air defense shot down three HARM anti-radar missiles, as well as seven rockets from the American HIMARS MLRS.

In addition, over the past day, Russian servicemen destroyed a Ukrainian Su-24 front-line bomber and a Su-25 fighter in the sky over the Donetsk People’s Republic.

On May 15, the Lugansk People’s Republic reported that Storm Shadow missiles hit the building of the former aviation school located in Lugansk. As a result of the attack, an administrative building, two cars were damaged, and windows were broken in seven apartment buildings.