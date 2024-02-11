Air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the sky over the Belgorod region. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this on the evening of February 11.

“At about 10 p.m., an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

In turn, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed the activation of the air defense system in the region. He noted that the drone was shot down near the village of Maisky.

“Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destruction,” he noted in his Telegram.

Earlier, on February 10, Gladkov reported about the missile threat in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. At the same time, Gladkov reported that three people were injured during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the outskirts of the Ponury village in the Grayvoronsky district. The workers received shrapnel wounds. The men were hospitalized. An excavator was damaged as a result of the Ukrainian attack.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.