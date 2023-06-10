Ministry of Defense: Russian servicemen thwarted attempts to attack assault groups of two Ukrainian brigades

Russian servicemen thwarted attempts to attack assault groups of two Ukrainian brigades. About it RIA News said the head of the press center of the Center group Alexander Savchuk.

According to him, units of the 81st airmobile brigade and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack in the areas of the settlements of Torskoye and Serebryanskoye Lesnichestvo. Their plans were thwarted by artillery and army air strikes.