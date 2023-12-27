Ministry of Defense: air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian drones in the sky over Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense in its TelegramThe channel reported that Russian air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over Crimea.

“Over the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the statement said.

It is noted that air defense systems shot down two drones over the territory of Crimea.

On December 25, a Ukrainian drone with a bomb and a delayed-action fuse was found in the Bryansk region; a cumulative projectile was attached to the drone. The mined aircraft did not pose a danger to civilians, as it was discovered near an uninhabited village.