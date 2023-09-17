The Ministry of Defense said that air defense destroyed four more Ukrainian drones over Crimea

Air defense systems on duty destroyed four more Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Crimea. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type drones. The drones were shot down between 01:45 and 02:20 Moscow time over the northwestern and eastern coasts of the peninsula.

Earlier, the Russian military department reported that air defense shot down two Ukrainian drones off the western coast of Crimea. The attack attempt was made around 1:15 Moscow time.